Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,465 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NOV were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NOV by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NOV by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 895,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 688,455 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NOV by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,892,757,000 after buying an additional 1,614,670 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

