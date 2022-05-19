Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,194 Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SLGL opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sol-Gel Technologies (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

