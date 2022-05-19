Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 79,673 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 228.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Honest worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Honest by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $290.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,984.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,536.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $749,293. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

