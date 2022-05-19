Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,978 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Coeur Mining worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after buying an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after buying an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after buying an additional 237,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 19.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,129,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 666,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.