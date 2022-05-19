Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,067 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

