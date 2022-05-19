Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,628,000 after purchasing an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 350,589 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 233,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 687,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 196,153 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

