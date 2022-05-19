Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $856.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

