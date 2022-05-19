Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $116.06.

