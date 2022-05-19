Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Zymeworks worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

