Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.45%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.