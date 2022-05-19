Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

