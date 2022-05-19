Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

