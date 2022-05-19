Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BME. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.23 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

