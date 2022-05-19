Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $181,402.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at $91,183,042.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 18,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $234,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.