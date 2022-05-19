Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:TECK opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.