Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,231 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

