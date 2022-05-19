Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,152 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

