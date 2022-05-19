Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.08% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

