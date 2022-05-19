Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 22.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 27.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 26.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of LAD opened at $290.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.20 and a 52-week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

