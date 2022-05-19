Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,563 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 198,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,356,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

