Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

LPX stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

