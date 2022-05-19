Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 705 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.69 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

