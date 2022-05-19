Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,614 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 225,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Shares of ESPO opened at $49.66 on Thursday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.