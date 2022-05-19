Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,778,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,210.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 305,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.
