Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Newmark Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

