Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR):

5/18/2022 – Velodyne Lidar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

5/16/2022 – Velodyne Lidar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Velodyne Lidar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

4/28/2022 – Velodyne Lidar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

4/16/2022 – Velodyne Lidar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 135,000 shares of company stock worth $275,400 and have sold 25,769,939 shares worth $59,463,022. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

