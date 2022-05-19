Rhonda J. Morris Sells 59,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CVX opened at $168.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

