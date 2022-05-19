RLI (NYSE:RLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.41

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.41 and last traded at $118.59, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

