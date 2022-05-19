Rotala (LON:ROL) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Rotala (LON:ROL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Rotala stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.73 million and a P/E ratio of 340.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. Rotala has a 1-year low of GBX 21.45 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.91 ($0.44).

In other Rotala news, insider Robert Dunn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,200 ($3,944.77). Also, insider Graham Spooner purchased 53,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,830.40 ($15,816.57). Insiders have bought a total of 301,960 shares of company stock worth $7,804,040 in the last 90 days.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

