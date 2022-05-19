RUA Life Sciences’ (RUA) “Suspended” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:RUA opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.51) on Thursday. RUA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 168 ($2.07). The firm has a market cap of £9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.12.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

