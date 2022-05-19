Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

