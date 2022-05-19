Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 13,443.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 17.76% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 504.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

