Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.15

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 692738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Insiders have sold a total of 121,676 shares of company stock valued at $679,151 in the last quarter.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

