SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,553 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FIGS by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.31 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -77.58.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 over the last three months.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

