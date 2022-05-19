SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of DURECT worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DURECT by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 291,911 shares of company stock worth $154,636. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

