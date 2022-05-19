SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,973,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $201.47 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.66 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.70 and its 200 day moving average is $212.85.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

In other National Western Life Group news, Director David S. Boone acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ross R. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,700 shares of company stock worth $1,161,187. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Western Life Group (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

