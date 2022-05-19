SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after buying an additional 199,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 319,929 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

