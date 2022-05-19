SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $385.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

