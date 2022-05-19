SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

