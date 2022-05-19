SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

