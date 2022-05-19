SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.