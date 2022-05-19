SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 112,125 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in UBS Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.