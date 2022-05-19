SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 91.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $80.01 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

