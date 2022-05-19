SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,427 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SCSC opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

