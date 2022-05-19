SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,682 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 597,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 327,480 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVC. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

