SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 542,786 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

