SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,521 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,993,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $26.10 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 54.17%. On average, analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 84.11%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.