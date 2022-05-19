SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,717 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $29.49 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

