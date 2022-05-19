SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 138,236 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ KE opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.