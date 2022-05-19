Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Decreases By 17.9%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of GMINF opened at 0.60 on Thursday. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of 0.41 and a 12-month high of 2.27.

GMINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on G Mining Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship asset is Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

